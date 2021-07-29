ResMed (RMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $266.03 on Thursday. ResMed has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock worth $8,699,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

