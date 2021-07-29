Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RSG stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 28.35 ($0.37). 222,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £312.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.68. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.98 ($1.03).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

