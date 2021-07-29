Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of RSG stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 28.35 ($0.37). 222,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of £312.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.68. Resolute Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 78.98 ($1.03).
Resolute Mining Company Profile
