Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.83

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 22587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.