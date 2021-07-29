ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Update

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ReTo Eco-Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120,470 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

