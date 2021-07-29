Reviewing Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) & CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marker Therapeutics and CytoDyn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 CytoDyn 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 204.41%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and CytoDyn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $470,000.00 369.52 -$28.71 million ($0.61) -3.59 CytoDyn N/A N/A -$124.40 million ($0.21) -7.62

Marker Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn. CytoDyn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marker Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and CytoDyn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -75.17% -53.66% CytoDyn N/A N/A -134.05%

Risk and Volatility

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CytoDyn shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of CytoDyn shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats CytoDyn on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and various solid tumors; and allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc. operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial with leronlimab in combination with antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients, as well as completed a Phase 3 investigative trial with leronlimab as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients. The company is also conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. In addition, the company targets leronlimab treatment as a therapy for patients who experience respiratory complications as a result of contracting COVID-19, as well as Leronlimab for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease in patient. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.