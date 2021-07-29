Reviewing Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Niu Technologies and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 51.46%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 57.14%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 6.82% 19.82% 10.18% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $374.61 million 5.12 $3.96 million $0.33 76.36 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -42.00

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Niu Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Fisker on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

