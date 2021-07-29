Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $61.71

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $61.62, with a volume of 1760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

