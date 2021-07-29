Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.36. Rezolute has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34. Analysts expect that Rezolute will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RZLT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth about $4,005,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

