RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,700 at Citigroup

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RHIM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:RHIM traded up GBX 108 ($1.41) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,862 ($50.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,219. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,268.06. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02.

In related news, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, with a total value of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

