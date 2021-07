RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,740 ($61.93) to GBX 5,380 ($70.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

RHIM traded up GBX 108 ($1.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,862 ($50.46). The stock had a trading volume of 141,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,219. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,398 ($31.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,268.06.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 185 shares of RHI Magnesita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,675 ($61.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,648.75 ($11,299.65).

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

