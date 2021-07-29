Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down to $7.06

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.90. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 54,229 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

