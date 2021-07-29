Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 393 ($5.13). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 37,813 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £238.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 409.62.

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

