Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Declares $1.85 — Dividend

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) announced a — dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 1.85 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend payment by 63.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. CLSA cut Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.