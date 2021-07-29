Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Achieves $8.00 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $8.00 million and $251,486.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00029174 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00027090 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000120 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

