Rise Market Capitalization Tops $608,125.55 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a total market capitalization of $608,125.55 and approximately $43.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00060247 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 182,194,483 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.