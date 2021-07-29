Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$74.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.61. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$59.70 and a twelve month high of C$101.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

