Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

