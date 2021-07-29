RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLJ opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.08%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

