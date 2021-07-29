Robert Chris Jordan Acquires 2,326 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Investar stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,681. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market cap of $230.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Investar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 298.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

