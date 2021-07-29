Robert W. Baird Trims Bunge (NYSE:BG) Target Price to $89.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $78.51 on Thursday. Bunge has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.