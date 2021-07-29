Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,123 shares.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

