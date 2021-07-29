Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Coverage Initiated at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of HOOD stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,123 shares.
About Robinhood Markets
