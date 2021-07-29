Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA) Trading Down 0.2%

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 3,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 22,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

About Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities (NYSE:RKTA)

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

