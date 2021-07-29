Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $207.61

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $207.61 and last traded at $206.46, with a volume of 332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Get Rogers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total transaction of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rogers by 1,791.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.