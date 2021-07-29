Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,958,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $468.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 608.25 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.21 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,469 shares of company stock valued at $131,133,300. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.80.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.