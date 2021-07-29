Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%.

NYSE ROL traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROL shares. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

