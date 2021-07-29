Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Down 61.7% in July

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of RSAU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 3,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54. Rooshine has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
About Rooshine
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.