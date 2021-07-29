Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Short Interest Down 61.7% in July

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of RSAU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 3,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54. Rooshine has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Get Rooshine alerts:

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.