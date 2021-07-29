Rooshine (NASDAQ:RSAUD) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Rooshine, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSAUD) was down 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54.

Rooshine Company Profile (NASDAQ:RSAUD)

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.