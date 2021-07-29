Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Trading Down 0.4%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 49,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:ROSS)

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.