Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rotork plc (LON:ROR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 360.80 ($4.71). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 359.40 ($4.70), with a volume of 685,855 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.17 ($4.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 345.80. The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

