Router Protocol (ROUTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.74 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00008804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00037993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00100495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00123523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,703.34 or 0.99937641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.18 or 0.00790822 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,358,799 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

