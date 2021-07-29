Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 50,996 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,996 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Lazard worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.64. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

