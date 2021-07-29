Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $76.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.14. 39,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.50. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

