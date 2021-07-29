Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.71% of Preferred Bank worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFBC. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $59.34 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $893.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

