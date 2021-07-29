Royal Bank of Canada Cuts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$50.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNLIF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price target (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

FNLIF stock remained flat at $$39.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94. First National Financial has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

