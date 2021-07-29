Royal Bank of Canada Cuts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$50.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNLIF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.09 price target (down from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

FNLIF stock remained flat at $$39.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94. First National Financial has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

