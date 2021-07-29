Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 203.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Coherent worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent stock opened at $247.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

