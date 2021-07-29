Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Trupanion worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,089,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trupanion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $115.84 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,701.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,518. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

