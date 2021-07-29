Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,289 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 102,615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Callon Petroleum worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPE. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

