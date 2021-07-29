Royal Bank of Canada Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $67.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,694,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

