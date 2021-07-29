Royal Bank of Canada Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $86.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.86. 41,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,095. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

