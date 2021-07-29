Royal Bank of Canada Lowers First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$50.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.83.

Shares of FN stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$46.42. The company had a trading volume of 62,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,588. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$31.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 earnings per share for the current year.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

