Royal Bank of Canada Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$148.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get George Weston alerts:

TSE:WN traded up C$2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$129.58. 58,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,260. The firm has a market cap of C$19.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15. George Weston has a 1-year low of C$91.95 and a 1-year high of C$129.70.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.3100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.