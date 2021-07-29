Royal Bank of Canada Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $105.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.
NYSE OC opened at $94.22 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
