Royal Bank of Canada Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $105.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

NYSE OC opened at $94.22 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

