Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOU. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.50.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$34.83. 906,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,546. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.51. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$13.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.