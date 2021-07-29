Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,110.00.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock traded down C$18.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,912.42. 109,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,724.90. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$1,109.41 and a 12 month high of C$2,075.88. The company has a market cap of C$238.65 billion and a PE ratio of 119.98.

In related news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.