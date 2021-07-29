Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.82% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.13.

Shares of TSE:OVV traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 187,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,580. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

