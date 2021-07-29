Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $168.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $159.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.89% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WING. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of WING traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.80. 9,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,888. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.42, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.80. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 3,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $454,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

