Royal Bank of Canada Sells 36,938 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,938 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

PTNQ stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88.

