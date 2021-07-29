Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,265 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.83% of Par Pacific worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 72.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

PARR stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.66.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.