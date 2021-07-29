Royal Bank of Canada Trims Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price to $50.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 46.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.56.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.59. 1,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,674. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.