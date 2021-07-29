Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROYMY shares. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price objective on shares of Royal Mail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.74.

ROYMY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $7 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.80. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.2232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

